Protests rock government-held areas in southern Syria as economy crumbles

Opposition activists reported that protests erupted across government-controlled territories in southern Syria due to the ongoing economic crisis. The protests follow a decision by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to double public sector wages and pensions during a period of extreme inflation.

When Syria’s civil war began in 2011, a U.S. dollar was equivalent to 47 Syrian pounds. In 2023 alone, the dollar strengthened from 7,000 Syrian pounds to 15,000 currently. Protests were concentrated in the city of Sweida and the province of Daraa. Sweida is home to a large Druze population, and Daraa has experienced ongoing violence since the uprising began in 2011. As a result of increasing government wages and pensions, public transport and fuel prices increased. The United Nations estimates that over half of the Syrian population lacks a stable source of food and 90% of citizens in government-held territories are in poverty.

