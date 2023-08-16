Ukraine war: Ship leaves Odesa despite Russia Black Sea attack fears

Despite concerns of potential Russian targeting in the Black Sea, a merchant ship, the Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte, has left the Ukrainian port of Odesa. The ship had been trapped in the port since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Kyiv had announced a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea after a deal to export grain collapsed last month, but Moscow’s stance on respecting the corridor remains unclear. Russian air strikes reportedly damaged grain storage facilities in Reni, a river port on the Danube river, about 260km southwest of Odesa. Ukraine’s move to establish a humanitarian corridor follows Russia’s withdrawal from a deal ensuring safe passage for exports across the Black Sea, with Russia warning that ships heading to Ukrainian ports could be considered military targets. Ukraine remains a major grain and oilseeds exporter, and the blockade has contributed to rising global food prices.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66518504