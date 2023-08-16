The Catholic Church is leading a class-action lawsuit against mining companies in South Africa on behalf of coal miners suffering from lung diseases. The Southern African Bishops Conference has filed papers in South Africa’s High Court on behalf of 17 former and current mine workers, targeting mining giants BHP and South32, as well as South Africa’s Seriti. The case seeks compensation for miners who worked for these companies since 1965 and contracted lung disease, as well as dependents of workers who died from coal dust-induced illness. The church initiated the case to provide assistance to mine workers who lack the means and capacity to seek legal recourse.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/8/16/catholic-church-in-south-africa-begins-class-action-against-mining-firms