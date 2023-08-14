IS claims responsibility for an attack that killed 33 Syrian soldiers, and vows to keep fighting

The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for an ambush that killed 33 Syrian soldiers in eastern Syria. The Saturday attack is one of the deadliest extremist events in Syria this year.

The two army trucks carrying the soldiers were transporting weapons through the eastern Deir el-Zour province. IS claims that the ambush killed 40 soldiers and wounded an additional 10, but human rights groups operating in the country place the death toll at 33 to 35 individuals as many remain in critical condition. The attack occurred one week after IS announced the death of its leader, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi. The last major IS attack killed 53 mushroom collectors and Syrian government security forces in the town of Sukhna in February.

