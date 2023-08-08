Pakistan: Imran Khan barred from politics for five years

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been disqualified from holding public office for five years by the country’s electoral authorities. This comes three days after he was sentenced to three years in prison for corruption. The Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision also means Khan will be dismissed as a Member of Parliament. Khan asserts that the charges are politically motivated, but the government denies this. The guilty verdict was related to charges of incorrectly declaring details of gifts from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale. Khan’s legal team has challenged the verdict, and the case will be heard in the Islamabad High Court.

