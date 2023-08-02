Ukraine war: Drones target Odesa grain stores near Romania border

A Russian drone strike has targeted Ukrainian port facilities in Izmail on the River Danube, damaging a grain warehouse and an elevator used for loading grain. Approximately 40,000 tonnes of grain destined for various countries, including African nations, China, and Israel, were damaged in the attack. Russia began targeting Ukraine’s ports after abandoning a UN deal that allowed safe grain export between the two countries across the Black Sea. The attacks have raised concerns about global food security and have been condemned by officials in Romania and other countries. Ukraine is one of the world’s major exporters of wheat and corn.

