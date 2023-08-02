Lake Victoria boat accident kills at least 20 in Uganda; several missing

At least 20 people have died and five are missing after an overloaded boat capsized in the waters of Lake Victoria in Uganda. The boat was carrying charcoal, fresh foods, and fish when it capsized due to overloading and bad weather. Nine passengers were rescued, and efforts to locate the missing individuals are underway. Lake Victoria, shared by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, has seen numerous boat disasters in the past, often attributed to overcrowding and poor weather conditions. This incident emphasizes the ongoing safety concerns and risks associated with water transportation on the lake.

