Niger soldiers say President Bazoum’s government has been removed

On Wednesday, reports indicated that guards were holding Niger President Mohamed Bazoum under lockdown in his palace. It is now confirmed that the Niger defense and security forces have seized power from Bazoum’s democratically elected government.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane released a video alongside nine other officers following the coup. Abdramane stated that his forces put an end to a regime characterized by poor security and governance, and he promptly closed the country’s borders, paused public services, and imposed a national curfew. The military also ensured Bazoum’s safety and warned against any foreign intervention. Niger was a key Western ally in the fight against jihadist insurgency in the Sahel region. The country also worked with the EU to control sub-Saharan migration. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Bazoum on Wednesday and stated that U.S. economic and security aid is dependent on democratic governance in the country. Under a military junta, it is unlikely Western security or economic aid will continue.

