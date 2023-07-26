Russian military delegation arrives in North Korea to join Chinese

6 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in North Korea Tuesday evening. Together with a Chinese delegation led by Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, the two groups are North Korea’s first public visitors since early 2020.

Both delegations will take part in the 70th anniversary “Victory Day” parade in Pyongyang. China reasserted on Monday that it strictly adheres to U.N. sanctions policies on the DPRK despite Chinese exports to the country increasing eightfold this year. North Korea and Russia also denied any existence of North Korean military aid for use in Ukraine. The DPRK sealed its borders to all trade and diplomatic visits in 2020, and state media did not announce whether this visit marks a shift in policy. U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel stated both countries could exercise their influence in North Korea to mitigate unlawful behavior and bring the DPRK to the negotiating table.

https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-delegation-join-chinese-north-korea-visit-2023-07-25/