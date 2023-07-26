Niger president held by guards, prompting regional fears of attempted coup

On Wednesday morning, Presidential guards began holding Niger President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace. The presidency stated the guards started an “anti-republican” movement “in vain,” but regional forces are concerned about a possible coup.

ECOWAS, West Africa’s primary economic alliance, stated its fears of a coup attempt and called on the guards to release Bazoum. The African Union also called the move treasonous. The presidential guards currently hold Bazoum inside the palace, and the national army is staged outside. Bazoum released a statement on social media that he and his family are safe inside the residence. The situation took a confusing turn when this message was deleted and soldiers seized control of all roads surrounding the national television station. Niger is a key Western ally, but a military coup would complicate one of the most effective counter-insurgency campaigns in the Sahel region. The country has suffered four military coups since 1960, as well as an attempted coup in 2021.

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/soldiers-nigers-presidential-guard-blockade-presidents-office-security-sources-2023-07-26/