Johannesburg explosion: South Africa concern over second possible gas explosion

South African authorities are on high alert for a potential second explosion in Johannesburg’s business district after a blast on Wednesday killed one person and injured 48 others. Videos captured the force of the explosion, splitting a main road wide open and overturning several vehicles. While the cause of the blast remains uncertain, officials suspect an underground gas pipe might be responsible. The area is being treated as a potential risk zone, and emergency services are present, evacuating people where necessary. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion. Local supplier Egoli Gas found a small leak in one of their pipes but believes it is unlikely to be the cause. The focus remains on the possibility of a gas leak as investigations continue.

