US Navy plan flies through Taiwan Strait, China carries out more drills

China began its third day of military exercises today just south of Taiwan. A U.S. Navy patrol plane that flew through the Taiwan Strait was closely monitored by Chinese fighter jets. The P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance plane is also capable of anti-submarine missions.

The Chinese military characterized the move as “public hype” after the U.S. issued a statement regarding the flight through international airspace. Taiwan detected 26 aircraft which took part in the third day of exercises, including Chines J-16 and Su-30 fighters. The median line of the Taiwan Strait once served as an unofficial barrier between Taiwan and China, but now Chinese aircraft breach the barrier quite frequently. Taiwan’s annual drills begin in two weeks.

