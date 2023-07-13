Saudi Arabia imports record Russian fuel oil in June as trade grows

Saudi Arabia imported 910,000 metric tons of fuel oil from Russia in June according to analytics firm Kpler, marking a new record high. Russian fuel oil imports to the country hit 2.86 million metric tons in June, already exceeding the 1.63 million metric tons for all of last year. Saudi Arabia dramatically increased their Russian imports following the EU ban on Russian products. Russia is considered an ally of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+). Saudi Arabia announced they will extend an extra 1 million barrels per day output cut through August per a pact between the OPEC leader and Russia. The country is also projected to boost fuel exports from 750,000 metric tons in June to 1.2 million metric tons in July.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/saudi-arabia-imports-record-russian-fuel-oil-june-trade-grows-2023-07-13/