‘Like a jailhouse’: Afghans languish in US detention centres

Afghan asylum seekers arriving at the US-Mexico border after the Taliban takeover have found themselves trapped in the US immigration detention system, facing possible expulsion. With limited options for legal immigration, many Afghans have resorted to dangerous irregular entry. The US’s broken immigration system and closed border policies have left them in limbo. Afghan asylum seekers have faced harsh conditions in detention centers, including overcrowding and mistreatment. The US’s failure to provide refuge to those who worked with them has drawn criticism, leaving Afghans feeling disillusioned and treated like criminals.

