Eastern African bloc seeks summit to deploy regional force in Sudan

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), comprised of eight states in Eastern Africa, called on Monday for a regional summit. The group is considering deploying troops in Sudan to protect civilians. Meetings kicked off in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to discuss resolutions to the Sudan conflict.

Sudan’s army did not attend the first day of meetings over disputes regarding Kenya’s president leading the talks. Sudan’s foreign affairs ministry stated Kenya’s William Ruto “lacks impartiality in the ongoing crisis.” IGAD announced it agreed to request a meeting with the Eastern Africa Standby Force, a regional body with military capabilities. Sudan is a member of both organizations. The Addis Ababa summit was also attended by representatives of the civilian coalition that shared power with the Sudan military before the 2021 coup.

