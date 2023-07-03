Israeli strikes on Palestinian Jenin camp in West Bank

The Israeli army has initiated a major military operation in the Jenin camp of the occupied West Bank, beginning with drone strikes on a residential block. The ongoing raid has resulted in the deaths of at least three Palestinians and over 20 injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that their strikes were targeting “terrorist infrastructure” in the area, referring to the camp as a “terrorist stronghold.” The armed Palestinians in the camp, representing various factions, vowed to resist the occupation forces. This operation follows a previous raid in which the Israeli military employed attack helicopters, resulting in casualties on both sides.

