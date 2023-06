Corruption inquiry in Australia’s NSW state reveals China links

An inquiry by the New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has revealed that former premier Gladys Berejiklian of Australia’s most populous state engaged in corrupt conduct involving another lawmaker with whom she had a secret romantic relationship. The ICAC report stated that Berejiklian failed to report her concerns about the corrupt conduct of Daryl Maguire, who was under investigation for business dealings with China. The commission found Maguire guilty of serious corrupt conduct, including involvement in a fraudulent visa scheme and misuse of his position for personal gain. Further prosecutions against Maguire are being considered.

