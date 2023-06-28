Israel seizes millions in digital funds meant for Iranian proxies

The Israeli Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday that it seized millions of dollars of digital funds. The money was intended for Hezbollah and the Quds Force arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Israel views Iran and its proxies as one of its top security threats.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated the operation targeted money laundering operations managed by Iran-supported organizations. He added that Hezbollah, Quds Force, and Syrian militants utilize digital currencies to discretely accept funds from third parties. Gallant affirmed that the pipeline through which digital currency flowed to these organizations is now closed, and the confiscated funds were transferred to the government of Israel.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-seizes-millions-digital-funds-meant-iranian-proxies-ministry-2023-06-27/