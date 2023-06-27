West Bank: US ‘troubled’ by Israeli settlement expansion plans

The Israeli government has announced plans for 5,700 new homes in the occupied West Bank, despite US pressure to halt settlement expansion. The US expressed deep concern about the development, considering it an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians. Settler violence followed the recent shooting of four Israelis by Palestinians. The nationalist-religious coalition government aims to extend its presence in the West Bank, while critics argue it pushes towards the full annexation of the territory. The settlements, considered illegal under international law by most countries, undermine the viability of a two-state solution and worsen tensions.

