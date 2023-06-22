Paris blast: At least 37 hurt, sniffer dogs pick up scent under rubble

At 4:55 pm GMT, a large blast occurred in Paris’ Latin Quarter. The explosion injured at least 37 individuals, four of which are hospitalized in serious condition. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated that sniffer dogs continue to search for missing people and clues regarding the source of the explosion.

Witnesses said they smelled gas before the multi-story fireball, which they believe was triggered by a leak. The explosion destroyed the front of the Paris American Academy and disturbed multiple storefronts on Rue Saint-Jacques. Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the explosion likely originated from a collapsed building. He noted that investigators will determine whether the building site was up to code before the blast. Over 300 firefighters battled the blaze for hours before it was extinguished.

