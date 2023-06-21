During the search for a missing deep-sea vessel exploring the Titanic wreck, underwater noises were detected in the search area by a Canadian aircraft, leading to the relocation of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to investigate the source of the sounds. However, the ROVs yielded negative results so far. The missing submersible, named Titan, was operated by OceanGate Expeditions and carried five people on board. Concerns about the submersible’s safety were raised by a former director of marine operations who stated that the craft required more testing and had potential risks at extreme depths.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/21/underwater-noises-detected-in-search-for-missing-titanic-sub