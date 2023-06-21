Honduras prison violence: At least 41 killed in women’s jail riot

A deadly riot occurred at a women’s prison in Honduras, resulting in the deaths of at least 41 people. The violence erupted during a fight between rival gangs, leading to one gang setting a cell on fire. The fire caused most of the deaths, but some victims were also shot. The country’s Deputy Security Minister declared a state of emergency and authorized immediate intervention by firefighters, police, and the military. The incident occurred near the capital, Tegucigalpa, and the prison houses around 900 inmates. President Xiomara Castro expressed shock and pledged to take drastic measures in response. Honduras has a history of gang violence and corruption, often linked to organized crime, with high rates of homicides and previous deadly prison riots.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-65969092