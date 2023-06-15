Greece boat disaster leaves at least 79 dead and hundreds missing

At least 79 people have died and over 100 have been rescued after a fishing boat sank off southern Greece, in what is being called one of the country’s biggest migrant tragedies. Survivors claim that up to 750 people were packed onto the boat, with reports of 100 children in the hold. The Greek coastguard and Frontex, the EU’s border agency, were aware of the boat’s distress for hours before any help was sent. The boat was heading from Libya to Italy, and most of those on board were believed to be men in their 20s. The nationalities of the victims have not yet been announced.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65901005