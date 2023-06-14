US military says helicopter accident in northeastern Syria left 22 American troops injured

Following a helicopter crash in northern Syria that injured 22 American servicemen, 10 were transferred to higher-level medical institutions. The U.S. military stated they are investigating the incident and that no enemy contact was involved. The accident involved one MH-47 Chinook helicopter that landed hard after a rotor malfunction during takeoff.

All U.S. personnel involved in the crash are in stable condition. U.S. forces have maintained a presence in Syria since 2015 to assist the Kurdish Syrian Democratic forces and deter Islamic extremist militants. One US contractor was killed and six other US troops were injured in a March drone strike executed by Islamic State (IS) militants and Iran-backed forces. On Monday, a Russian fighter was killed and several others were injured when Turkish shelling hit a convoy in Aleppo. Last Saturday, Kurdish regional officials began holding trials for imprisoned IS members. Over 10,000 IS militants remain imprisoned across Syria.

