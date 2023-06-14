Lebanon’s crisis deepens as presidential vote fails

Hezbollah and its ally parties walked out of voting to elect IMF official and former Minister of Finance Jihad Azour as president. This marks the 12th failure to fill the presidency since Lebanon’s economy crumbled four years ago. This move from Iran-backed Shi’ite Hezbollah and the Shi’ite Amal Movement elevates tensions with Christian parties and Hezbollah’s previous Christian allies.

During initial voting, Azour secured 59 of 128 parliamentary votes and Hezbollah-backed candidate Suleiman Frangieh received 51. Either Maronite Christian candidate needs a two-thirds majority of 65 votes to secure the office. Frangieh is a close friend of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and they both support Hezbollah’s right to possess weapons. Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organization by the U.S., has waged fierce campaigns against Azour. Together with Shi’ite allies, they have projected a narrative that Azour is supported by Israel and America.

