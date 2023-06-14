Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian nuclear weapons

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed the delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to his country. This marks the first instance of Russian nuclear warheads being deployed outside the country since the fall of the Soviet Union. Vladimir Putin indicated that Russia will retain control over nuclear weapons kept in restored Soviet-era warehouses within Belarus.

The United States criticized Russia’s decision but has not shifted its strategic nuclear weapons stance. China is also following the situation closely and has warned against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine repeatedly. Lukashenko stated the weapons transfer will deter attacks against Belarus and mentioned the country is capable of hosting longer-range nuclear missiles as well. Belarus borders three NATO countries, and Lukashenko has consistently accused the West of trying to topple his regime. Lukashenko secured his current presidential term in 2020 after contested election results sparked mass protests against his rule.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/belarus-has-started-taking-delivery-russian-tactical-nuclear-weapons-president-2023-06-14/