At least 9 killed in ethnic clashes in India’s northeast, where 100 have died in month of violence

Violence erupted between Kuki and Meitei communities in Khamenlok village of Manipur state’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday. Security forces discovered nine bodies the following morning and three others remain missing. This latest incident adds to the more than 100 deaths caused by ethnic conflict in Manipur over the last 40 days. Authorities have moved 40,000 residents from their homes to escape the violence.

The clashes began last month when tens of thousands of Kukis and Christian tribal groups gathered to oppose the Meitei Hindu community’s calls for special benefits. The minority leaders claim that granting farming, financial, and various other benefits to the Hindu majority population is unfair. The Meitei population largely resides in a valley in the Manipur state, while the Kuki people and other tribes reside in rural hill towns. India’s Home Minister Amit Shah traveled to Manipur in early June to meet with leaders and discuss peace.

