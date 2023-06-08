Ukraine war: Russia says ammonia pipeline blast may end grain deal

Russia has accused Ukraine of being behind a blast on an ammonia pipeline and stated that it may have a negative impact on the renewal of a grain export deal. The Togliatti-Odesa pipeline was damaged in the explosion, which Moscow attributed to Ukrainian sabotage groups. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied the allegations and suggested that the blast was caused by Russian shelling. The pipeline, crucial for ammonia transport, had been included in a landmark deal between Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe passage of ammonia for fertilizer production. The current agreement is set to expire on July 17, and the blast has complicated talks to renew the deal.

