Middle East roundup: Palestinian toddler killed by Israeli forces

Two-year-old Mohammed al-Tamimi was shot and killed by Israeli forces, leading to a funeral attended by hundreds of Palestinians. Sudan witnessed an ominous turn of events as the army planned an intense offensive on the capital, Khartoum. In cultural news, Beirut’s Sursock Museum reopened after restoration, while sections of Cairo’s City of the Dead were demolished for a new road. A displaced Syrian boy impressed with his homemade toys, and the Iranian women’s ice hockey team achieved remarkable success. Additionally, a 10-year-old boy became a popular tour guide in Lebanon’s Sidon.

