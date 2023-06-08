Children among six injured in knife attack in southeast France, officials say

A knife attack in the town of Annecy in southeast France left six people, including children, injured and sparked panic among residents. The motive of the Syrian asylum-seeker suspected of carrying out the attack is unclear, and there is no apparent terrorist motive. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin will visit Annecy in response to the incident. Witnesses described the attacker repeatedly striking passersby with a knife, causing chaos and prompting people to flee. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed shock over the attack, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned it as a “cowardly act.”

