Ukraine war: Kyiv says troops advance on eastern front

The Ukrainian forces have advanced around Bakhmut, described as the “epicenter of hostilities,” in the eastern region. Although it remains unclear if a counter-offensive has begun, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed the progress made by Ukrainian troops in several directions near Bakhmut. The city holds symbolic importance for both Kyiv and Moscow, and recent reports suggest that Ukraine may be attempting to encircle it. The Russian military claimed to have repelled a new attack in the Donetsk region. Meanwhile, air raid sirens were activated in Ukraine, and missiles aimed at Kyiv were successfully shot down. The start of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive has been anticipated, and these recent developments indicate a possible beginning.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65813560