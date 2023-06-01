Xi Jinping tells China’s national security chiefs to prepare for ‘worst case’ scenarios

36 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called on national security officials to prepare for worst-case scenarios and be ready to face challenges. Xi emphasized the increased complexity and difficulty of national security issues and urged a focus on making the national security system more effective. China has been expanding its concept of national security, covering various aspects such as politics, economy, defense, culture, cyberspace, and more. The move comes as Beijing faces challenges, including a struggling economy and what it perceives as a hostile international environment, leading to intensified efforts to counter threats.

