NATO is in a race against time to save itself from a major embarrassment

NATO is racing against time to avoid the embarrassment of Sweden missing its deadline for admission to the alliance. Turkey, a strategically important NATO member, is blocking Sweden’s accession due to concerns about Sweden’s perceived support for Kurdish terror groups and alleged complicity in anti-Turkish protests.

Missing the deadline could send a dangerous message to NATO’s adversaries and potentially undermine the unity of the alliance. While officials are optimistic about reaching a deal before the deadline, concessions may be required, and the unpredictability of Turkey’s President Erdogan adds uncertainty to the situation. Hungary’s objection to Sweden joining NATO further complicates the matter. The pro-Sweden allies are prioritizing Sweden’s accession, but the potential veto by Turkey raises concerns about the alliance’s unity and strength.

Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2023/06/01/europe/nato-turkey-sweden-membership-intl-cmd/index.html