Haiti vigilante push ‘symptomatic’ of state’s failures: Advocates

In Haiti, a grassroots vigilante movement called “Bwa Kale” has emerged as citizens take matters into their own hands to combat gang violence. Suspected gang members have been chased, beaten, decapitated, and burned alive by the vigilantes, resulting in a decrease in kidnappings, killings, and other forms of violence. However, human rights groups emphasize that while the movement has had an impact, it is not a long-term solution. They argue that the Haitian state institutions must be strengthened and take responsibility for protecting citizens. The rise of vigilantism reflects the collapse of the state and the failure of authorities to address the violence.

