Sentences for Milosevic allies extended in ‘milestone’ ruling

Former allies of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic, have had their convictions expanded by United Nations judges. They were sentenced to 15 years for their involvement in crimes during the Balkan wars of the 1990s. The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals overturned their acquittals for crimes in Bosnian and Croatian municipalities, citing their role in financing and training Serb militias. This marks the end of the longest-running war crimes prosecution related to the Balkan wars, which left approximately 130,000 people dead and caused millions more to be displaced.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/31/un-judges-extend-sentences-for-milosevic-allies-in-tribunals-case