North Korea says satellite launch fails, plans to try again

North Korea’s attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite into space failed due to a malfunction in the rocket’s second stage, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The report cited low reliability and stability of the engine system and unstable fuel as the reasons for the mission’s failure. North Korea’s National Space Development Agency announced an urgent investigation into the failure and plans to conduct another launch after further testing. South Korea and Japan condemned the launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, while analysts noted the challenges faced by both North and South Korea in their respective space programs and public alert processes.

