Kosovo Prime Minister says he will not surrender country to Serbian ‘fascist militia’ after clashes in north

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti stated that he would not surrender the country to a Serbian “fascist militia” following violent protests in the north over the installation of ethnically Albanian mayors. Clash occurred between NATO peacekeepers and Serbian demonstrators who tried to block the newly elected mayors from taking office in the municipality of Zvecan. NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) announced additional forces deployment in the region and condemned the violence. The US and others criticized Kurti’s government for escalating the conflict, calling for the withdrawal of Kosovar police from the municipalities.

