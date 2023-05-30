Covid: Top Chinese scientist says don’t rule out lab leak

A former top Chinese government scientist, Prof George Gao, has stated that the possibility of the COVID-19 virus leaking from a laboratory should not be dismissed. Prof Gao, who previously headed China’s Centre for Disease Control, played a significant role in the pandemic response. While China’s government denies any suggestion of a lab origin in Wuhan, Prof Gao is more open to the idea, stating that one should not rule out anything in science. He also acknowledged that some kind of formal investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology was conducted by another branch of the Chinese government, although he had not seen the results himself.

