Belgian aid worker freed after Belgium, Iran agree prisoner swap, says Oman

After reaching a deal to swap prisoners, a Belgian aid worker imprisoned in Iran for over a year is on his way back to Belgium, while an Iranian diplomat has been released from Belgium and is returning to Iran. The aid worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, was received by Belgian soldiers and diplomats in Oman before undergoing medical tests. He is expected to arrive in Belgium later on Friday. The Belgian foreign ministry stated that Vandecasteele’s release came after 15 months of intense diplomacy. Meanwhile, the Iranian diplomat, Assadolah Assadi, who was serving a prison sentence in Belgium for his involvement in a foiled terrorist plot, is on his way back to Iran. The prisoner exchange was facilitated by Oman.

Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2023/05/26/world/belgium-iran-prisoner-swap-intl/index.html