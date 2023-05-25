Thailand air force says U.S. has denied request to buy F-35 jets

Thailand, a Major Non-NATO Ally since 2003, was denied access to F-35 stealth fighter jets. The U.S. cited time constraints, training requirements, and maintenance compatibility as reasons to deny the sale. Thailand set aside $407 million last year to replace some of its aging F-5 and F-16 fighters with eight new F-35s.

The F-35 is considered a sensitive export and has only been sold to the United States’ closest regional allies. The Indo-Pacific nation hosts annual “Cobra Gold” training exercises with the United States and has used U.S. military technology since the Vietnam War. Thai-U.S. relations have been strained in recent years due to military coups in 2006 and 2014. The United States is concerned about China’s appeal to military-backed governments in the region. Despite F-35 denial, the U.S. has offered to quickly transfer upgraded F-15 and F-16 models.

