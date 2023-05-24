Malaysia seizes Swatch watches over ‘LGBT connotations’

Malaysia has confiscated over 2,000 Swatch watches due to concerns over their LGBTQ+ connotations. The authorities cited the rainbow-colored strap of the watches as a symbol associated with the LGBTQ+ community. The move has sparked criticism from human rights activists who argue that it violates freedom of expression and contributes to discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

