Anti-Putin Russians say they launched a cross-border attack from Ukraine. Here’s what we know

Parts of the border region of Belgorod in Russia came under attack in a cross-border raid by armed insurgents believed to be from Ukraine. Russia claimed that 70 attackers were killed and that they were Ukrainian terrorists, while Ukrainian officials said the attackers were Russians from paramilitary groups known as the Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC). The incursion has raised tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with conflicting claims and denials from both sides, and the situation has drawn concern from NATO regarding potential implications for regional stability. The incident comes at a time when Ukraine is preparing for a counter-offensive against Russian-held territories, and it remains to be seen how this development will impact the dynamics of the conflict.

