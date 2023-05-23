US says Russia’s Wagner Group seeking to transit material acquisitions through Mali

The U.S. State Department announced that the Wagner Group is attempting to conceal its supplies and weapons acquisition process. The State Department was informed of plans to move Wagner supplies through Mali en route to Russia and Ukraine. Wagner has operated in Mali since 2021, and both Russia and Mali have insisted Wagner members are only present to aid in training.

The State Department uncovered false paperwork Wagner prepared to route military systems through Mali. A U.S. spokesperson noted that there is no evidence any shipments have transpired on this new route yet. Mali’s current administration seized power after a coup in 2021. The State Department has not announced whether Mali officials are aware of Wagner’s undercover logistical operation, but Mali has officially worked with Russia and Wagner for years. Washington promised the U.S. would have more information on Wagner activities in Africa soon.

