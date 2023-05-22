Ukraine war: Satellite images reveal Russian defences before major assault

Satellite analysis by BBC Verify has uncovered extensive fortifications and defenses built by Russia in southern Ukraine as it prepares for a major Ukrainian counter-attack. The satellite images reveal various key points, including Crimea’s west coast, where defense structures like “dragon’s teeth” and trenches have been installed. The small city of Tokmak is fortified with trenches, anti-tank ditches, and multiple layers of defenses. A 22-mile stretch of the E105 highway is lined with anti-tank ditches and trenches, while circular trenches with artillery positions have been identified near the village of Rivnopil north of Mariupol. These fortifications indicate Russia’s anticipation of a Ukrainian offensive and their aim to slow down Ukrainian forces by trapping them and targeting key roads. However, analysts suggest that Ukrainian forces may use satellite images and drone surveillance to identify and bypass these defenses.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65615184