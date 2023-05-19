Iran condemned after executing three men over recent protests

Amid ongoing protests and international criticism, Iran has faced condemnation for its recent wave of executions. The country has executed at least 21 people in the past week, including individuals convicted of political crimes and drug offenses. The executions have sparked widespread outrage, with human rights organizations expressing concern over Iran’s disregard for due process and the use of capital punishment as a tool to suppress dissent. The international community has called on Iran to halt the executions and respect human rights, highlighting the urgent need for increased pressure and diplomatic efforts to address these grave human rights violations.

