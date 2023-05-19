G7 agree to ‘starve the Russian war machine’

The G7 leaders are currently convening their annual meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, where they have reached an agreement to impose new sanctions aimed at undermining the Russian war machine. This decision was outlined in an official statement, emphasizing the G7’s collective commitment to curb Russian aggression. Notably, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is scheduled to attend the summit on Sunday, as confirmed by a Ukrainian official. However, prior to his arrival in Japan, Zelensky has made a stop in Saudi Arabia, where he will participate in the Arab League summit. Oleksiy Danilov, an official from Ukraine, stressed the importance of Zelensky’s physical presence in order to effectively advocate for the nation’s interests. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that although the G7 traditionally comprises the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, this year’s summit has extended invitations to eight other nations.

