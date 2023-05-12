Pakistan Court Orders Imran Khan’s Release on Bail, Lawyer Says

In April 2022, Imran Khan was removed as prime minister after a parliamentary no-confidence vote. Khan was arrested on May 9 by the anti-graft agency following a land fraud case. The Pakistan Supreme Court deemed the arrest unlawful the day prior, and Khan has repeatedly stated he was illegally abducted. Khan remains the most popular political leader according to opinion polls.

Violent protests erupted in many Pakistani cities following Khan’s arrest. His supporters breached military establishments, set a state broadcasting building ablaze, and committed numerous acts of vandalism across the country. Over 2,000 protestors were arrested and the military was deployed to quell the demonstrations. Khan entered court this morning where he is expected to be released on a two-week bail, as prescribed by the Islamabad High Court. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced all court orders will be followed, and Khan is expected to deliver a speech to his supporters soon. The violent protests have left eight dead, and further destabilization could completely derail an essential International Monetary Fund program.

Read More: