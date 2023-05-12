Erdogan Rival Says Has Evidence of Russia’s Online Campaign Ahead of Turkey Vote

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), stated his party has evidence of Russian plans to release deep fakes ahead of the presidential election. Kilicdaroglu has consolidated support from multiple parties to serve as the primary challenger to President Erdogan in Sunday’s elections. Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kilicdaroglu’s advisors were liars and Russia strongly values its ties with Turkey.

Kilicdaroglu announced that he would push for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if elected to office. He also intends to bolster NATO and EU ties that have atrophied under Erdogan’s administration. The CHP-led coalition stated they were confident in achieving victory and cited pre-election stock index hikes as evidence. Turkey has been in an economic crisis since 2018, and economic reform is essential to both Kilicdaroglu’s and Erdogan’s platforms. Russia is one of Turkey’s primary trade partners and covert influence campaigns from the Federation could strain ties with a new administration in Ankara. Kilicdaroglu has already pledged to reinstate the Turkish foreign ministry in the policy-making process.

