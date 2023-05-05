‘An imminent catastrophe’: Healthcare disaster looms in Darfur

A healthcare disaster is looming in the Darfur region of Sudan, with millions of people facing imminent catastrophe due to a lack of medical supplies and the spread of disease.

The Darfur region has been plagued by conflict for years, leading to a severe shortage of medical staff and essential equipment. According to the United Nations, at least 8.5 million people in Sudan are in urgent need of humanitarian aid, and the situation in Darfur is particularly dire. Health workers are warning that the situation is becoming increasingly desperate, with an outbreak of yellow fever and other diseases putting people’s lives at risk.

The shortage of medical supplies means that hospitals are unable to provide basic care, and many people are dying from treatable illnesses. The situation is compounded by the ongoing conflict, which is making it difficult for aid agencies to access the region.

The United Nations has called for urgent action to address the crisis, warning that millions of people are at risk of starvation and disease if help does not arrive soon. The UN has also called for an end to the conflict in Darfur, which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Despite the severity of the situation,



There are concerns that the world’s attention has shifted away from Darfur in recent years, with other crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, taking precedence.

Read more at: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/5/imminent-catastrophe-healthcare-distaster-looms-darfur