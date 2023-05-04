Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin

Videos posted to a Telegram channel with links to Russian law enforcement showed two drones flying toward the Kremlin Senate building on Wednesday. One drone was prematurely destroyed while the second exploded over the Kremlin, leaving firey remains on the outside of the dome. Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with the goal of assassinating President Vladimir Putin. The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council stated they now have no option but to eliminate Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his clique. Zelensky denied any Ukrainian involvement in the attack and stated Ukraine only fights to repel Russia on its own territory.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinen said Washington has not independently verified the attack, and Russian comments should be taken with skepticism. Reuters analysis suggested the time and location of the videos could be authentic. The efficacy of an aerial drone attack in assassinating President Putin is still in question. Ukraine presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak suggested the drone attack indicates a terrorist provocation by Russia in the near future. Russia expert Mark Galeotti noted Putin rarely goes to the Kremlin, and if this was a Ukrainian attack, it was a performative demonstration of capability.

